NAF set to receive 51 additional helicopters for counter operations

The announcement was made during his first operational tour of NAF units in Makurdi, Benue State.

Addressing officers and men during the tour, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar highlighted the significance of these new acquisitions in enhancing training, air power employment, and projection capabilities. The acquisition of advanced platforms is expected to strengthen the NAF's capacity to tackle security challenges in the country effectively.

The upcoming additions to the NAF's fleet include two Agusta 109 Trekker Multi-role helicopters, two Beechcraft King Air 360, three Diamond DA-62 surveillance aircraft, and six T-129 ATAK helicopters. Moreover, the NAF is set to acquire two CASA-295 medium airlift/surveillance aircraft, 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, and 24 M-346 attack aircraft, further reinforcing its operational capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Vice Marshal Abubakar emphasised that these acquisitions exemplify the Nigerian government's commitment to equipping the NAF for safe and agile airpower employment, reflecting their dedication to addressing the nation's security challenges.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of cooperation and jointness among different services and security agencies to effectively resolve the country's security issues. The NAF aims to promote seamless interoperability of equipment and joint force employment as part of a whole-of-nation approach.