NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

The crash occurred at about 7.45 am shortly after the aircraft took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers. A statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Friday in Abuja, said five crew members were aboard the helicopter.

He however said all the five survived with minor injuries, were being treated at the NAF Medical Centre in Port Harcourt.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently enroute Port Harcourt to assess the situation, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives.

ADVERTISEMENT