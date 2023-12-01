ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 5 who survived with minor injuries, were being treated at the NAF Medical Centre in Port Harcourt.

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive
NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

Recommended articles

The crash occurred at about 7.45 am shortly after the aircraft took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers. A statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Friday in Abuja, said five crew members were aboard the helicopter.

He however said all the five survived with minor injuries, were being treated at the NAF Medical Centre in Port Harcourt.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently enroute Port Harcourt to assess the situation, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Incident of this nature is yet again a grim reminder of the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians experience in their onerous tasks of defending our nation and deterring criminal elements from their nefarious activities,” Gabkwet said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Immigration Service to open more passport service points in UK, USA, others – CG

Nigeria Immigration Service to open more passport service points in UK, USA, others – CG

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

Why FG banned travellers from bringing ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags to airports

Why FG banned travellers from bringing ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags to airports

18,050 adults, 795 children infected with HIV/AIDS, on treatment in Borno – BOSACA

18,050 adults, 795 children infected with HIV/AIDS, on treatment in Borno – BOSACA

Kwara Govt warns citizens against roadside selling, indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Kwara Govt warns citizens against roadside selling, indiscriminate dumping of refuse

You’re free to contest for Edo governor  —  Obaseki tells Shaibu

You’re free to contest for Edo governor  —  Obaseki tells Shaibu

PDP's candidate determination is solely the party's right – Obaseki

PDP's candidate determination is solely the party's right – Obaseki

CAN prays for success of Tinubu's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope

CAN prays for success of Tinubu's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Nigerians seeking asylum in Canada. [Daily Trust]

It’s not worth it —  FG warns Nigerians migrating to Canada to seek asylum

2,000 women along Ahmadu Bellow Way, Kaduna, demanding for climate justice for women [NAN]

2,000 Kaduna women take to the street, demands for climate justice

Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation [Twitter:@edubetta]

FG, UK commend Sightsavers for implementing programmes to support PWDs

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. [Punch]

Ondo lawmakers may declare Aiyedatiwa acting governor after meeting today