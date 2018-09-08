news

The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed Boko Haram hideouts in Kollaram, Bula Korege within the Sambisa forest.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the operation was carried out on Friday.

He said the successes recorded were due to victorious air interdiction missions against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) targeted at Kollaram on the Lake Chad Green fringes and Bula Korege within the forest.

The NAF image maker said that the attack at Kollaram was conducted, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

This he said was in addition to Human Intelligence reports that led to the identification of a BHT hideout within the settlement.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed a fighter aircraft to attack the insurgents’ hideout which was destroyed and several BHTs killed.”

Daramola said that ISR missions had also observed significant BHT presence in the middle of Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa forest with several buildings identified as locations where some BHT leaders resided.

‘‘Consequently, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft and 2 helicopter gunships were detailed to carry out air interdiction at the location.

‘‘The attacks by the fighter jets destroyed about 12 BHT dwellings and several solar panels in the area of interest.

‘‘A few BHT survivors were seen fleeing the area and appropriately engaged by the Mi-35M helicopter gunships,” he said.

The NAF spokesman stated that the NAF would sustain the momentum of the operation with a view to decimating the remnants of the insurgents.

Daramola said that Operation THUNDER STRIKE 2 which commenced on Wednesday, Sept.3