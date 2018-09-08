Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAF destroy Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa forest

Boko Haram NAF destroy more terrorists hideouts in Sambisa forest

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the operation was carried out on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NAF rescues 3 kidnap victims in Zamfara play NAF destroy Boko Haram hideouts in Kollaram, Bula Korege in Sambisa forest (Naija247news)

The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed Boko Haram hideouts in Kollaram, Bula Korege within the Sambisa forest.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the operation was carried out on Friday.

He said the successes recorded were due to victorious air interdiction missions against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) targeted at Kollaram on the Lake Chad Green fringes and Bula Korege within the forest.

The NAF image maker said that the attack at Kollaram was conducted, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

This he said was in addition to Human Intelligence reports that led to the identification of a BHT hideout within the settlement.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed a fighter aircraft to attack the insurgents’ hideout which was destroyed and several BHTs killed.”

Daramola said that ISR missions had also observed significant BHT presence in the middle of Bula Korege on the fringes of Sambisa forest with several buildings identified as locations where some BHT leaders resided.

‘‘Consequently, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft and 2 helicopter gunships were detailed to carry out air interdiction at the location.

‘‘The attacks by the fighter jets destroyed about 12 BHT dwellings and several solar panels in the area of interest.

‘‘A few BHT survivors were seen fleeing the area and appropriately engaged by the Mi-35M helicopter gunships,” he said.

The NAF spokesman stated that the NAF would sustain the momentum of the operation with a view to decimating the remnants of the insurgents.

Daramola said that Operation THUNDER STRIKE 2 which commenced on Wednesday, Sept.3 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in Septemberbullet
3 In Abuja FEMA assures residents that troubling tremor won't lead to...bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram NAF destroy terrorists’ facilities in Sambisa forest
Ndume Senator expresses concern over escalation of Boko Haram attacks in North east
Horror 13-yr-old boy made to watch as Boko Haram beheaded his granddad
Boko Haram Army kills 14 terrorists, rescue 21 hostages [Photos]
Boko Haram Maiduguri residents are converting bullet shells to rings
2019 Polls Restructuring Nigeria becomes an election issue
Pulse Blogger Nigeria versus Venezuela
Boko Haram Terrorists kill soldier, civilian, abduct 25 in Borno

Local

Saraki says raid on Edwin Clark's house threatens democracy
Edwin Clark I have forgiven those that searched my house
Brig-General-Sule-Zakari-Kazaure
NYSC Proffer solutions to your host community’s needs — DG tells corps members
In Sokoto Customs seizes 517 bags of rice, 320Kg Indian hemp
Boko Haram kill soldier, civilian, abduct 25 in Borno
Boko Haram Terrorists kill several villagers in Borno in fresh attack