NAF airstrikes eliminate over 100 terrorists in Niger, Zamfara

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known on Thursday in Abuja while giving an update on military operations across the country in the last week.

Showing the battle damage assessment pictures of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air interdictions, he said the operations also decimated many insurgents in other parts of the country.

Buba said the military in a surgical operation targeted at the residence of an ISWAP terrorist commander in Niger, made several arrests and discoveries.

He said that other operations conducted in the last week by troops in various theatres neutralised 73 terrorists and led to the arrest of 182 others.

According to him, the troops also arrested 14 suspected oil thieves and rescued 68 hostages in the South-South, as well as denied oil thieves an estimated N1.212 billion from the illicit business.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 119 assorted weapons and 1,537 assorted ammunition.

“The breakdown is as follows: one GPMG, three PKT guns, 39 AK47 rifles, five locally fabricated rifles, one locally made double barrel gun, one Barretta pistol, four locally made pistols, five RPG bombs and five pump action guns."

Also recovered were one short gun, one hand grenade, two Dane guns, one AK47 rifle loaded with 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, and one locally made pistol loaded with live cartridges.

“Others are 586 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, a bag containing 287 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 389 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 141 rounds of 7.62mm special (belted) ammo, 12 rounds of 9mm ammo.

”Also, 113 rounds of live cartridges, 25 empty magazines, 13 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, 2 HH radios, one baofeng radio and the sum of N3.3 million amongst other items,” he said.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation HADIN KAI neutralised 39 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, arrested 22, rescued 18 hostages and recovered a large cache of arms.

In the North Central, the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised 12 terrorists, arrested 109, rescued 22 kidnapped hostages and recovered several arms and ammunition, he added.

In North West, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 10 terrorists, arrested 11, and rescued 11 hostages, while the troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised three terrorists, arrested 38, and rescued 12 hostages.

He also gave an update on the operation in the Niger Delta, where troops of Operation Delta Safe, destroyed 63 illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 15 dugout pits, 45 boats, 87 storage tanks, 13 vehicles, 127 cooking ovens, one pumping machine, four outboard engines and 63 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 962,500 litres of stolen crude oil; 35,420 litres of illegally refined AGO and 38,450 litres of DPK.

“Troops also neutralised one criminal, apprehended 14 suspected oil thieves and recovered one locally made double barrel, one Barretta pistol loaded with cartridges, one locally made pistol, five rounds of 9mm ammo, three live cartridges and two mobile amongst others,” he said.

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised three terrorists, arrested nine suspected criminals and rescued three hostages.

“Troops recovered four locally made pistols, 48 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, six rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one motorcycle, one HH radio and the sum of N22,100 among others.