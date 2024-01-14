ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Minister's friend pledges to pay ₦50m ransom of abducted sisters

Nurudeen Shotayo

Pantami had earlier confirmed that the kidnappers had killed one of the sisters, identified as Nabeeha.

Former Minister Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami
Former Minister Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami

Recommended articles

The five girls were abducted alongside their eldest sister, identified as Nabeeha and their father in the Bwari Area Council Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on January 2, 2024.

The kidnappers reportedly killed Nabeeha on Friday, January 12, 2024, after his father, whom they freed to go and get ₦60 million ransom for his daughters’ release, failed to meet up with the deadline they had given him.

Nigerians had started a fundraising campaign for the ransom to secure the release of the remaining sisters while also calling on the government and the police to intervene.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the former Minister announced in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, 14, 2024, that a friend of his, whose name was not mentioned, has promised to contribute N50m for the girls' release.

“I am personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals. However, since it became clear, that we lost our daughter Nabeeha yesterday, and the five remaining daughters have been threatened, as I spoke with the father on the matter yesterday and today.

“Furthermore, I spoke with a friend and a brother who offered to pay the remaining 50 million Naira of the 60m immediately.

“I conveyed the account number of the father of our daughters, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, to the friend and brother to send the money directly. Any additional amount earlier generated from yesterday, the father can use to treat the daughters and other family members in sha Allah.

“May the Almighty Allah reward the bother and friend with Jannatul Firdaus for the donation. May He also reward all those who contributed in any way with Jannatul Firdaus, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May He also forgive Nabeeha and rescue her sisters. May the Almighty also help our security agencies to bring an end to these challenges. May Nigeria be a better place for all of us,” Pantami wrote on the bird app.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nabeeha was happy to graduate at 20 — Nigeria's kidnap industry ended her life at 21

Nabeeha was happy to graduate at 20 — Nigeria's kidnap industry ended her life at 21

Ex-Minister's friend pledges to pay ₦50m ransom of abducted sisters

Ex-Minister's friend pledges to pay ₦50m ransom of abducted sisters

Conduct financial integrity review for cabinet members, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Conduct financial integrity review for cabinet members, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Defeated PDP governorship candidate solicits support for Gov Otu

Defeated PDP governorship candidate solicits support for Gov Otu

NDLEA busts skuchies factory in Ibadan

NDLEA busts skuchies factory in Ibadan

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

Nigerians groan as banks, PoS operators trade blame over cash scarcity

Nigerians groan as banks, PoS operators trade blame over cash scarcity

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan

Dangote reveals how Tinubu encouraged him to start refinery

Dangote reveals how Tinubu encouraged him to start refinery

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

President Bola Tinubu and FIRS boss, Zacch Adedeji [Presidency]

Tinubu celebrates FIRS boss Adedeji, business titan Chagoury on birthdays

Third Mainland Bridge closure shoots up demand for LAGFERRY services. [Twitter/@Lagferry]

Lagferry urges Lagos residents to explore waterways entertainment

5 die as boat capsizes in River Niger

5 die as boat capsizes in River Niger