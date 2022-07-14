RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

N400bn approved for poverty reduction, says Osinbajo-led committee

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS) says N400 billion has been approved for various poverty reductions schemes in 2022.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting of the National Steering Committee of NPRGS on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recommended articles

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in 2021, inaugurated NPRGS to be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Sule said the meeting was to review the implementation of what was approved in the budget.

“It is a meeting of the steering committee of the Presidential Poverty and Growth Strategy.

“The last meeting we had, the fourth meeting, we were able to set up various working groups that we are going to prepare total budget that was required.

”So, they were able to do that and then we were able to obtain also the president’s approval.

”Based on the president’s approval and availability in the budget, so this meeting that we had was actually just to go through the implementation of whatever has been approved, both in the budget and by the president.”

He said that the first highlight of the meeting was to commend the technical groups that had been able to put up together their budget request.

The governor listed some of the programmes through which the Federal Government was implementing the NPRGS.

“Looking at what is available in the budget this year, which is roughly N400 billion, the Humanitarian Ministry is going to take N350 billion for the expansion of the various programmes like Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme(GEEP), Conditional Cash Transfer, Farmer Money, Market Money and the rest of that.

“There is also another N50 billion that is going to be reserved for the various other programmes like in the Ministry of Agriculture for rural roads, electricity in terms of solar.

“Those are the various areas that we discussed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on June 22, 2021 inaugurated the committee tasked with driving the target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reconsider choice on VP candidate - Groups urge APC leadership

Reconsider choice on VP candidate - Groups urge APC leadership

Germany, WFP, UNICEF inaugurate €40m essential services support in North-East

Germany, WFP, UNICEF inaugurate €40m essential services support in North-East

Osun election: YIAGA Africa calls on EFCC, ICPC to checkmate vote-buying

Osun election: YIAGA Africa calls on EFCC, ICPC to checkmate vote-buying

Military destroys 109 illegal refining site, arrests oil thieves

Military destroys 109 illegal refining site, arrests oil thieves

N400bn approved for poverty reduction, says Osinbajo-led committee

N400bn approved for poverty reduction, says Osinbajo-led committee

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

Buhari mourns composer of NYSC Anthem, Adetiran

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East

Troops kill 42 terrorists, 3,858 others surrender in North-East

Lagos to plant 5,000 trees in July

Lagos to plant 5,000 trees in July

APC keeps mum as Shettima's unveiling as running mate postponed

APC keeps mum as Shettima's unveiling as running mate postponed

Trending

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. [Twitter:@eonsintelligenc]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Kuje Prison Break