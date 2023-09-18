My visit to Wike not to influence tribunal judgement - Gov Sule

Peter Ahemba, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Sule on Public Affairs, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lafia.

Ahemba was reacting to allegation by Francis Orogu, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the visit was in connection with the ongoing dispute at the governorship elections petitions tribunal.

He described the allegation as false, saying that the governor visited the minister to solicit for collaboration on the proposed metro line project from Apo in Abuja to Keffi in Nasarawa.

Ahemba said that the governor was also seeking for collaboration with the FCT administration to build a 13, 000 hectares Mega City in Gurku/Kabusu that was only five kilometers away from Maitama.

The governor’s aide said that the collaboration became imperative because about 49 per cent of workers in FCT lived in Nasarawa.

He added that the Sule-led administration would remain steadfast and shall resist being dragged into joining issues with the opposition because it considered that as distraction.

“It is on records that the state has witnessed development in the areas of security, infrastructure, industrialization, investment, human capital development, agriculture, health, education among others since assumption to office in 2019.

“The government decided to put the record straight for the sake of the unsuspecting members of the public, who might be misled by the serial false alarm,” he added.

