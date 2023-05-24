The sports category has moved to a new website.
My husband will resettle all IDPs in Nigeria - Oluremi Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

She said that the present administration had done much in the areas of provisions of assistance and protection to all persons of concerns.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu

Speaking at the event on Wednesday in Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said that the aim of the donation was for the displaced persons to celebrate ahead of May 29 of the inauguration of the new administration.

Represented by the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Betta Edu, she said the president-elect would consolidate on the achievements of the incumbent administration.

“She has asked us to go round the IDPs around Abuja and give them food items to help them to celebrate even as we are celebrating the incoming president.

“We have given out over 5,000 boxes of food items to different IDPs camps in the FCT to ensure that they celebrate with the incoming administration.

“It is a time for joy, peace, unity and celebration for Nigeria and Nigerians.

On the resettlement, she said that the incoming administration intends resettle IDPs in the country.

“Also, the President-elect has put emphasis on quality health care, humanitarian services and empowering Nigerians, building from the grassroots, bringing people in their millions out of poverty."

She, therefore, called on Nigerians to pray and support the incoming administration.

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, appreciated Mrs Tinubu for the gesture.

“We are hopeful that the incoming administration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do more.

“So we are grateful to her excellency Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for her donation,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim further said that the commission would strengthen its action plan framework to achieve its mandate towards persons of concerns.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Bridget Yashim, while appreciating Mrs Tinubu for the donation, appealed to the incoming administration to consider building schools, health facilities and other infrastructures for IDPs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

