My govt has come to break the chains that have held Rivers behind - Fubara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that his administration had commenced the rehabilitation of Okrika Grammar School to provide a sound learning ground for the people of the area.

Fubara made the statement on Saturday at a thanksgiving rally organised by the SIMplified Movement at Ibaka, Okrika Local Government Area.

The SIMplified Movement, a pro-Fubara group, organised the event to mark the governor’s successful election and victory at the Supreme Court.

Fubara who spoke through Awajinombek Abiante, the member representing, the Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, said that Rivers people had been oppressed for a long time.

”A reggae artiste named Lucky Dube once sang about the imprisonment of the mind, that song mirrors our pathetic situation in Rivers state today.

”Few days ago, a report revealed that many schools in the state lacked teachers, and are dilapidated.

”This reported decay and shortage of teachers did not happen in the last 10 months of my administration, it is an accumulation of neglect.

”They decided not to build schools because they want to imprison the minds of our people, to make us blind in loyalty and unable to ask questions,” he said.

Fubara said that his government had already commenced efforts to revive the education sector by renovating schools and recruiting more teachers.

”It is for this sake that this government has come to guarantee liberty and break the chains that have held us behind,” he said.

He said that his administration would listen to the yearnings of Rivers people and take action without making noise about it.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Anderson Allison, APC member representing Okrika/Ogu/Bolo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, said that membership of the SIMplified Movement spanned across political parties.

Allison said that prominent politicians and the elite class in Rivers were in support of Fubara due to his integrity and commitment to the service of the state.

”Fubara sees the welfare of Rivers people as a priority, he has also demonstrated dedication to good governance and service delivery.

”The governor has been in office for just 10 months and has already achieved a lot without resorting to abuses, this is how a leader should behave,” he said.

