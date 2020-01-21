Kwamkur Vondip, CAN’s director of legal and public affairs, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, that the association is saddened with the gruesome murder of the cleric and described it as unfortunate and a shame on the federal government.

Andimi, who was abducted early January, was killed by his captors on Monday, January 21.

Adamawa State CAN chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi (The Nigerian Voice)

“The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle and indeed the entire CAN leadership and the Nigerian Church are deeply saddened with the news of the gruesome murder of Rev. Lawan Andimi the CAN Chairman Michika Local Government Area and the District Church Council Secretary of the Ecclesiya Yan’uwa a Nigeia (EYN) Church in Michika, Adamawa State,” Vondip said.

“We recall sadly that Late Rev. Lawan Andimi while in captivity made a passionate appeal to the leadership of his church and the Federal Government to come to his rescue. The Church did everything within her reach to secure the safe release of this pastor gentleman but it was not possible because they didn’t have the military power to do so.

“Just last Sunday, a clergyman, Rev Denis Bagauri was murdered by unknown gunmen in his residence at Mayo Belwa of Adamawa State. The Church views the unabated kidnappings, extortion and killings of Christians and innocent Nigerians as shameful to the government that each time boasts that it has conquered insurgency.

“In the light of the current developments and the circumstantial facts surrounding the prevailing upsurge of attacks against the church, it will be difficult for us to believe that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is not colluding with the insurgents to exterminate Christians in Nigeria bearing in mind the very questionable leadership of the security sector that has been skewed towards a religion and region!

ALSO READ: A deadly disease is spreading from China and Nigeria is on red alert

“A government that cannot protect the governed is a failed government. Can the government tell us what they did since Rev. Andimì cried out to them for help? If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies?”