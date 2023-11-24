Mufti Menk visits Tinubu, says Nigeria can be best country in Africa

Menk said this after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The revered scholar, who is also the Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe’s Muslim community and head of the nation's fatwa department for the Council of Islamic Scholars, came to Abuja, alongside other Islamic scholars, for peace and unity convention scheduled for this weekend.

He said the delegation of scholars from across the globe was in Lagos last weekend for a similar convention.

Menk underscored the need for Nigerians to live together harmoniously and respect one another despite the differences in faiths and backgrounds to witness the nation’s success.

He said, “We need to be a united people, we need to respect each other, the leadership that we have, we should appreciate it, we should acknowledge it. We should understand that if we are going to respect our leadership, we will be able to achieve as a nation. If you look at the countries that have failed it’s because they don’t respect their leadership and they actually fail as a result.

“But if we are going to rally behind the leadership and ensure that every one of us contributes positively to this nation, Nigeria can be the best nation in Africa, and in all honesty, I believe the population, the resources, and everything we have in Nigeria.

“Being an African coming from Zimbabwe, we always look at Nigeria as one of the biggest economies, if not the biggest in Africa. I believe it is the right time to be upright and honest and to serve the nation and in this way, we will be able to be a shining example for the rest of Africa. I always pray that we can be upright citizens, and in that way, we will achieve more than what we’ve actually dreamt of,” Menk noted.