Mother of former President Umaru Yar’adua dies at 102

Bayo Wahab

She was also the mother of former Vice President, Late Shehu Yar’adua.

Hajia Dada Yar'adua, mother of former President, Umaru Yar'adua is dead.
Hajia Dada Yar’adua, mother of former President, Umaru Yar’adua is dead.

She was also the mother of former Vice President Shehu Yar’adua.

She died at the Katsina Teaching Hospital on Monday evening after a brief illness at 102.

Funeral prayer will be conducted at the Yar’adua family house in Katsina by 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Reacting to Dada's death, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in a statement described the deceased as a mother of multitudes.

He said in the absence of his mother, he adopted Hajiya Dada as his mother, adding that her home was always a place of refuge where she welcomed everyone with love.

The statement read in part, "I am saddened by the passing of Hajia Aya Dada Yar’Adua, mother of my late mentor, Tafida Shehu Yar’Adua, late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, among others. In the absence of my beloved mother, I adopted Hajiya Dada as a mother.

"Indeed, she was a mother of multitudes, as her home was always a place of refuge where she welcomed everyone with love. She will be sorely missed. On behalf of the Atiku Abubakar family and team, I express my profound condolences to the Yar’Adua family, friends, and associates over the loss of this gem of inestimable value.

"My condolences also go to the government and people of Katsina State. May her sins be forgiven and that she be granted Aljannah Firdausi."

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

