Monarch tells Buhari Borno remains under Boko Haram siege

The Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai El-Kenemi, has expressed the fears residents still face from Boko Haram to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He revealed this when President Buhari paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Maiduguri on Wednesday, November 28.

The monarch revealed that residents and farmers in the state capital cannot move beyond 10 kilometers without being killed or kidnapped.

He said, "On behalf of the traditional institution in Borno, I want to commend Your Excellency for the commitment you have given towards ending the lingering crisis of Boko Haram.

"It is unfortunate that despite all efforts put in place to restore peace in our land and the North East, we the people of Borno State are still under Boko Haram siege.

"Nobody can dare move out of Maiduguri by 10 kilometres without being confronted/attacked by Boko Haram."

The monarch also revealed that communities in Konduga, Damboa, Mafa and other local government areas have been razed down in the last two weeks.

He pleaded to the federal government to review the strategy to tackle the activities of the insurgents in the region.

President Buhari urged troops to show more commitment in fighting Boko Haram despite scores of losses in a recent assault during his visit to the northeastern state.