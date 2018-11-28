Buhari lands in Maiduguri to boost troops morale against Boko Haram

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Borno State capital, Maiduguri, to declare open the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference.

The president was received by Borno governor, Kashim Shettima, at the Maiduguri International Airport on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

The conference was initially scheduled to take place in Edo State on Monday, November 26, but was moved to Maiduguri.

The move is believed to have been in reaction to the recent killing of over 100 soldiers when terrorists overran the 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele village in Guzamala local government area of Borno during an attack on November 18.

Moving the conference to Borno is expected to give the president the opportunity to visit troops who have been fighting the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast region.