6 months after death, Mohbad's autopsy results will be ready in 4 weeks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The forensic expert assured the public of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.

Mohbad died at the age of 27 [DNB Stories Africa]
Mohbad died at the age of 27 [DNB Stories Africa]

Somiari gave the assurance while testifying during a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer. The witness was cross-examined on Wednesday by defence counsel in the inquest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the musician died on September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day. He was aged 27 years.

His death generated controversies, prompting Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death. The inquest, which began on October 13, 2023, is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court.

Somiari told the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, "We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death. We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned."

"We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad," he said.

Also testifying, Sadiq Ayobami, popularly called Spending, said he saw the deceased last a day before his death. He said both of them attended a concert in Ikorodu and returned to his house after which he left before the singer’s death.

Abiodun Kolawole, an activist representing the African Women Lawyers Association, urged the parents of the deceased to channel their grievances to the court of law in respect of the paternity of the singer's child, instead of going through the social media.

Magistrate Shotobi adjourned the case until April 15 and directed all parties in the inquest to be present on that day.

News Agency Of Nigeria

