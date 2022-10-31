RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Miyetti Allah calls for 'Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs'

Ima Elijah

They also condemned the continuous profiling of Fulani pastoralists by Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom

Members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association. (Guardian)
Miyetti Allah stated this in a communique issued Monday, October 31, 2022 and jointly signed by its National President, Abdullahi Bodejo, and its National Secretary, Mr. Saleh Alhassan, at the end of the expanded National Executive Meeting with State Chairmen of the association held in Abuja.

Other demands from MIyetti Allah: It also demanded the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the country.

It said: “The meeting called for the immediate Designation, gazetting and Development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states of the Federation as the only first strategic step in addressing the challenges confronting Fulani Herders in Nigeria.

“This will include building of earth dams and solar boreholes. Building of veterinary clinics. Development of Diary (milk) collection centres.”

Miyetti Allah makes special request to IGP: The group noted with dismay the recent massacre of Fulani pastoralists in Taraba State and called on the Inspector General of Police to set up a high power panel to unmasked those responsible for the dastardly acts and ensure justice is done to the victims’ families to avoid people resorting to self help.

What you should know: The leadership of the association also condemned the continuous profiling of Fulani pastoralists by Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom through the anti-grazing law it said the governor has been using to officially confiscate and auction cattle belonging to Fulanis in Benue-Nasarawa and Benue-Taraba border communities.

