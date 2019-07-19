The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC ) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint only those who share the ideology of the party into his cabinet.

The chairman made the plea in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

He said: “The president should appoint people who will improve on all our achievements in the first term.

“We want people who believe in the philosophy and ideology of the party as well as have regards for the nation’s constitution.”

Oke also expressed optimism that more Nigerians would feel the positive impact of the APC administration in the second tenure.