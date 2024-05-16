ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adelabu reeled out the benefits accrued so far following the electricity tariff increase for Band A customers in the country.

Power minister says those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills
Power minister says those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills

Recommended articles

The minister made the assertion while speaking at the 8th Africa Energy Marketplace forum in Abuja on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

According to him, the introduction of the new tariff has led to a reduction in energy costs for consumers in the band by 30 to 40%.

Adelabu also debunked the notion that the new electricity price regime has jacked up the cost of production for manufacturers, contributing to the high cost of goods and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that the new tariff was not targeted at further impoverishing Nigerians or worsening the already bad economic situation but was introduced to reduce the people’s hardship.

ALSO READ: New tariff is killing Nigerians - Labour blocks IBEDC entrance in Osogbo

“Those on Band A, if they should do their arithmetic properly, to compare what they have been spending on energy provision from grid supply and energy generators put together, before the review of tariff, they have achieved nothing less than 30 to 40 per cent reduction in their total cost. That is the truth.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

“We are also electricity consumers, so we can attest to this fact. It is true that if you were in Band A, your bill would have doubled if not more. But check out what you have been spending on your generator servicing, diesel and petroleum procurement, it would have gone down considerably.

“So the argument of this new tariff having the capacity of increasing the cost of production and raising the prices of goods and services is not logical.

“Manufacturers under Band A should have a lower Energy cost by now, thereby, reducing their cost of production. Except those that have not been paying for electricity in the past. We can also come together to compare notes with practical example. But how this new tariff regime will increase the cost of production is not valid because I am in that industry too,” Adelabu said.

ALSO READ: Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, the minister admitted that Nigeria shouldn't be suffering from a lack of power supply given the abundance of sun, water, and gas resources available in the country.

He bemoaned the backwardness that has beset the sector for over six decades.

For his part, the Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth Complex of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Kevin K. Kariuki, announced plans to support Nigeria's power with $1bn.

Kariuki disclosed that the support fund would be funnelled through a Policy-Based Operation (PBO) with a significant energy component aimed at supporting the ongoing power sector reforms triggered by the new Electricity Act.

He added that AfDB would finance the policy recommendations to actualise the expected outcomes from the National Integrated Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour opposes FG’s plans to use ₦19.6trn pension fund to build infrastructure

Labour opposes FG’s plans to use ₦19.6trn pension fund to build infrastructure

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.208trn FAAC revenue for April

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.208trn FAAC revenue for April

FG announces date for students loan application portal opening

FG announces date for students loan application portal opening

5 Rivers ex-commissioners give reasons for leaving Fubara's cabinet

5 Rivers ex-commissioners give reasons for leaving Fubara's cabinet

ASUU set for showdown with FG over salary arrears, declares 'No Pay, No Work'

ASUU set for showdown with FG over salary arrears, declares 'No Pay, No Work'

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Rivers Crisis: Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Rivers Crisis: Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers