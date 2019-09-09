The Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami, has reiterated the need for government officials to take the issue of E-Government from theoretical to practical approach to ensure effective implementation E-Government, in line with the next level agenda of Mr. President.

Pantami stated this during a meeting with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), led by its Country Director, Mr Woochan Chang on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister said that the government officials must ensure that the country reaps the expected result for it’s socio-economic development by creating digital jobs.

“We must sit down and take the issue of E-Government from theoretical to practical approach. I am glad we already have the Master Plan in place.

“I always challenge my colleagues that, producing master plan, blue print or strategies is not enough until we do what we can to translate it into action.

“If a document is produced and documented in our place without implementation, the aim would have been defeated because the strategy is just theoretical.

“Execution of that theory is where our expertise needs to be displayed.

“We want to ensure that all the agencies in the ministry play significant roles in the area of E-Government implementation,” he said.

The Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami [Twitter/@DrIsaPantami]

He commended KOICA for the support, collaboration and trainings it facilitated for many public servants in Nigeria.

Pantami expressed the commitment of the Federal government to continue partnering with KOICA, to move the E-Government implementation to the next level and thanked the organisation for the provision of E-Government Training Centre at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN).

He assured that government would ensure all that Ministries, Departments and Agencies partake in the training.

Earlier, Chang said that KOICA had been collaborating with the Ministry to develop E-Government in Nigeria for effective implementation of the E-Government in Nigeria.

Chang noted that the agency had engaged with other stakeholders such as the Open Government Partnership (OGP), Civil Society Organization (CSO) among others to achieve the aim.

He urged the ministry to come up with operational plans that would involve MDAs and state governments to ensure effective implementation of E-Government.