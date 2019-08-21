Adamu gave the pledge when addressing member of staff as he resumed office at the ministry on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adamu said repositioning was critical as the roadmap was expected to give direction to water quality in the country.

NAN reports that in line with 2019 Annual Work Plan to achieve SDGs six, a Technical Committee to develop the Water Quality Management Roadmap was set up.

“I want to assure you that I will put the Federal Ministry of Water Resources back on the roadmap.

“We are going to reposition the ministry on the roadmap through our collective efforts.

” I am result oriented and I just want to see results, so I will urge you all to put more efforts in your duties.

“I also want to assure you that every department in the ministry will be given a fair hearing. I will maintain an open door policy,” he said.

The minister also urged the staff to always be open and bear their minds on issues pertaining to the development if the ministry.

“I am back home, so let us get back to work. I am also very touched by the flow of emotions that I saw and I want you to translate these emotions and happiness to work.’’

Mrs Comfort Ekaro, the Permanent Secretary, of the ministry commended the minister for his reappointment.

”This is a long awaited hope and we are grateful to God for answered prayers. We are happy that you are back to continue your good works and we are sure that you will deliver on your mandate,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman Adamu, an engineer, is from Jigawa.

He was born on April 19, 1963.

ALSO READ: Buhari reappoints himself Petroleum Minister, swears in 43 ministers

He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in 1984 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Masters from University of Reading, UK.

Adamu was the Managing Director of Integrated Engineering Associates (IEA), a leading firm of civil/ structural, electrical, mechanical, and environmental engineering consultancy based in Kaduna, before his appointment as the immediate past Minister of Water Resources.