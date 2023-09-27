ADVERTISEMENT
Keyamo says 'no plans to impose fresh taxes in aviation sector'

Ima Elijah

FG reaffirms commitment to strengthen Nigeria's aviation sector

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Channels TV]

In a webinar organised by Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) and titled "Repositioning the aviation sector for revenue generation and growth: Role of Legislation," Minister Keyamo emphasised the government's dedication to revitalising the aviation sector.

This announcement comes amid growing concerns regarding the numerous charges and taxes imposed on airlines and service providers operating within the aviation sector.

Keyamo outlined a comprehensive five-point agenda aimed at transforming the aviation industry.

These points include strict compliance with national laws and regulations, meeting international obligations, enhancing infrastructure for passenger convenience, supporting the growth and sustainability of local airline businesses, and prioritising human capacity development while optimising revenue generation.

Speaking passionately about his commitment to this agenda, the Minister stated, "In these challenging times, characterised by evolving market dynamics and global uncertainties, the need to reposition our aviation sector for sustainable growth has never been more pressing. It requires vision, resilience, finances, and collaboration."

