Minister Idris says Nigeria is winning fight against terror and banditry

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the Minister, the Federal Government, through intelligence gathering and other grassroots measures is tackling insecurity.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
He said this at the opening ceremony of the News Agency of Nigeria’s (NAN) 1st Annual International Lecture on Thursday in Abuja. NAN reports that the lecture is themed: “Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges – Genesis, Impacts and Options.”

"Our target is to eliminate all the threats of Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and the scourge of all forms of violent extremism.

"Within one year, our government has eliminated Boko Haram and bandit commanders faster than ever.

“As of the last count, over 300 Boko Haram and bandit commanders have been eliminated by our gallant troops in the Northeast, Northwest, and some other parts of the country”.

“Indeed, this quote from President Bola Tinubu has amplified the resolve and determination of this administration to address the security challenges confronting us.

“By understanding the root causes, evaluating the impact on our territorial integrity, and implementing strategic policy measures, we can effectively address the challenges posed by this crisis,” he said.

He said the task ahead, is daunting, but with determination, collaboration, and a united effort, I am confident that we can safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity and contribute to the restoration of peace and stability in the Sahel region.

The Sahel region, he said, has experienced instability and violence over the years which has escalated to terrorism and other insecurity issues.

“The violence in the Sahel is not an isolated issue and no single country can tackle it alone,” he added.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government, through intelligence gathering and other grassroots measures is tackling insecurity. He added that understanding the root causes of insecurity can lead to effectively managing and addressing the issues of insecurity.

He said that the lecture was timely and significant because it proffers deeply into the deep crisis in the Sahel and explores the strategies available based on the country’s security architecture.

The Minister applauded NAN for standing tall in news gathering as well as its unwavering commitment to the timely delivery of news.

“They play an indispensable role in promoting national union as this program shows the commitment of the agency in finding solutions to some of the most pressing problems confronting the nation,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

