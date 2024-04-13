ADVERTISEMENT
Minister assures northerners that Tinubu has their best interests in mind

News Agency Of Nigeria

Idris also urged the public to be patient with Tinubu's administration, stressing that a lot of viable programmes and measures would be rolled out to make the people's lives better.

President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]
President Tinubu and Mohammed Idris[Peoples Gazette]

Idris stated this on Saturday when featured in the flagship live Phone-In programme of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Kaduna,’ Hannu da Yawa’.

Speaking on agriculture, Idris said that Tinubu’s administration was keen towards ensuring food security and it had rolled out measures and programmes that were targeted directly at the actual farmers.

This, he said, was a turn from the previous practices and programmes which usually ended up in the hands of people who capitalised on such programmes for their selfish interests.

“Before President Tinubu’s administration, farmers were not the beneficiaries of funds made for agricultural activities.

“President Tinubu has put more effort in ensuring productive outcomes in dry season farming, a lot of measures have been put in place in restructuring loans and other interventions for agriculture,” he said.

Speaking on alleged abandoned projects in the Northern parts of the country, Idris said that no responsible government can abandon projects for which funds had already been put into.

The minister explained that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline and the Mambilla Power Project, among numerous projects in the Northern parts of the country, were still in existence.

He, however, said people always criticise governments without facts, adding that the projects may experience delay, but they have not been stopped.

Also speaking on the security of lives and properties, Idris said that talks were ongoing about the creation of state Police as being revived by the president due to its importance.

Idris said this was to ensure economic growth and development especially as it affects farming and other activities, which could improve livelihood.

He frowned at a section of the public, especially the media who tend to promote the activities of criminals and terrorists while playing down the successes hugely recorded by the armed forces and other security agencies.

Answering a question on fuel subsidy removal, Idris reminded the public of Tinubu’s provision of wage allowances, among other palliatives for the poor and vulnerable households, which were aimed at shielding the effects on the people.

He disclosed that the conversion centres of cars using petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) would soon be inaugurated by Tinubu across the federation, all in a bid to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The minister restated Tinubu’s commitment to the fight against corruption while urging the public to shun fake news and other comments aimed at discrediting the government.

Idris also urged the public to be patient with Tinubu’s administration, stressing that a lot of viable programmes and measures would be rolled out to make the people’s lives better.

