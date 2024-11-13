ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Education Minister suspends 13 Enugu college students for 6 weeks over bullying

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Education ordered the suspension of the students based on a viral video showing some students of the school engaging in acts of bullying.

Federal Government College in Enugu State
Federal Government College in Enugu State

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Folashade Boriowo. The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa ordered the suspension of the students based on a viral video showing some students of the school engaging in acts of bullying.

Alausa reaffirmed the ministry’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment in all federal schools across the country.

According to him, a recent report by the Federal Ministry of Education highlighted the bullying incident at the FUC, Enugu, which raised significant concerns about safety and discipline within the school environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The findings of the ministry, the incident involved the gang assault of an SS1 student (a day student) by a group of students on November 7.

"The incident came to light showing the circulation of a disturbing video on social media platforms.

"In response, the Federal Ministry of Education established a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter.

"Based on the findings, all 13 students involved have been placed on a six-week suspension pending the report of the investigative committee.”

The minister also directed the School Based Management Committee (SBMC) to collaborate with security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation, including possible affiliations with external groups. He added that immediate measures have been implemented to enhance security at the College by engaging law enforcement agents while also reviewing existing safety protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Additionally, counseling and rehabilitation support will be provided to address all forms of problems while promoting their reintegration into a positive school environment,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorship

Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorship

BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate

BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate

Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

US court confirms CIA's position on Bola Tinubu's past records

US court confirms CIA's position on Bola Tinubu's past records

Okpebholo dissolves Obaseki's MDA boards, dismisses non-civil service secretaries

Okpebholo dissolves Obaseki's MDA boards, dismisses non-civil service secretaries

Education Minister suspends 13 Enugu college students for 6 weeks over bullying

Education Minister suspends 13 Enugu college students for 6 weeks over bullying

Senator faces recall as constituents demand action over alleged Banditry ties

Senator faces recall as constituents demand action over alleged Banditry ties

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Federal-Hight-Court-Abuja [Daily Nigerian]

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial

Men of the Nigerian police

Imo Police confirm Catholic priest’s abduction, intensify 'desperate search'

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

FCT Police arrest 3 imposters in 'One Chance' robbery, recover cars & weapons

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter:NA]

Tinubu directs national flag to be flown at half mast in honour of Lagbaja