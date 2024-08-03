Military wants media to stop giving undue publicity to protesters

“I noticed that all the stations were hooked up to the protests the other day.

“The media should not do this. This is not an election,” Musa told newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He was reacting to the nationwide protests declared by some groups said to be protesting against economic hardship in the country.

The protests started on Thursday.

“We don’t give them that coverage for them to feel. Some people just want to be on the screen.

“They are a bunch of people who believe it is only through the protest that they will be able to loot, steal, and destroy,” he said.

The CDS confirmed that most of the individuals causing chaos during the protests had been arrested, and assured the public of the continued support from the police and military.

He said that phone numbers would be made available to members of the public to report any suspicious activity.

Musa said that the government had shown its commitment to allowing people to associate freely without restrictions.

“The only snag is that the protests have degenerated. We are disappointed with the outcome of the protests.

“The security forces, especially the Nigeria Police Force, have shown a lot of professionalism, including where members of the armed forces had to step in.

“We have remained professional in our conduct and will continue to do so as long as the citizens understand the difference between peace and criminality.”

Musa described the initial phase of the protest as peaceful but regretted that it was quickly taken over by criminals.

