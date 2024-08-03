ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military wants media to stop giving undue publicity to protesters

News Agency Of Nigeria

Musa said that the government had shown its commitment to allowing people to associate freely without restrictions.

General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence of Staff (CDS) [NAN]
General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence of Staff (CDS) [NAN]

Recommended articles

“I noticed that all the stations were hooked up to the protests the other day.

“The media should not do this. This is not an election,” Musa told newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He was reacting to the nationwide protests declared by some groups said to be protesting against economic hardship in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests started on Thursday.

“We don’t give them that coverage for them to feel. Some people just want to be on the screen.

“They are a bunch of people who believe it is only through the protest that they will be able to loot, steal, and destroy,” he said.

The CDS confirmed that most of the individuals causing chaos during the protests had been arrested, and assured the public of the continued support from the police and military.

He said that phone numbers would be made available to members of the public to report any suspicious activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa said that the government had shown its commitment to allowing people to associate freely without restrictions.

“The only snag is that the protests have degenerated. We are disappointed with the outcome of the protests.

“The security forces, especially the Nigeria Police Force, have shown a lot of professionalism, including where members of the armed forces had to step in.

“We have remained professional in our conduct and will continue to do so as long as the citizens understand the difference between peace and criminality.”

Musa described the initial phase of the protest as peaceful but regretted that it was quickly taken over by criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged Nigerians to understand that the federal government is doing its best to address the country’s economic and security challenges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

No life lost in Katsina during protests — Police

No life lost in Katsina during protests — Police

Lagos govt intervenes in rape case involving ARM Pension employee

Lagos govt intervenes in rape case involving ARM Pension employee

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

APC alleged of plot to hijack hunger protest in Edo

APC alleged of plot to hijack hunger protest in Edo

Military wants media to stop giving undue publicity to protesters

Military wants media to stop giving undue publicity to protesters

Rivers protesters accost Gov Fubara's convoy, insist he must address them

Rivers protesters accost Gov Fubara's convoy, insist he must address them

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

95% of Borno protesters underaged – Gov Zulum

95% of Borno protesters underaged – Gov Zulum

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Oyo TESCOM adjusts recruitment exam dates over planned nationwide protest

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

You need to be fair - Minister says planned protest unfair to Tinubu's govt

Kwankwaso’s nursing college graduates 36 professional nurses . [Twitter:@KwankwasoRM]

This govt messing things up but protest may lead to chaos, Kwankwaso begs Nigerians

Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, and President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu mourns Ifeanyi Ubah, prays for his family and Anambra State