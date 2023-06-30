ADVERTISEMENT
Military pulls out ex-CDS Irabor from service

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former CDS said that he felt honoured to be pulled out after 37 years of unblemished service to the nation and having served as the CDS in the past 29 months.

Tinubu had on June 19, approved the appointment of new service chiefs, which culminated to the retirement of the erstwhile chiefs from the service of the armed forces.

The president named Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, as his replacement.

Pulling Out Parade is a traditional military ceremony to mark officers’ retirement from service which involves review of parade by the retiring senior officer

The ceremony also involves a march past by troops, and pull out of the retired officer by top Generals.

Irabor said that he left the Nigeria Armed Forces bigger, stronger and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandate.

According to him, ensuring national security in a large and diverse country like Nigeria is not an easy task.

In 2021, the security situation of the nation was admittedly in a state of dynamic flux.

“Efforts made by the Federal Government of Nigeria using the armed forces in collaboration with the police, other security agencies and critical stakeholders were in different stages of gestation.

“We were encouraged to pursue these measures in addition to other initiatives to reinvigorate the national security architecture to deliver critical national security functions.

“I make bold to say that I’m leaving the armed forces of Nigeria today, bigger, stronger and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandate and national security functions,” he said.

The event was attended the by Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana.

Also in attendance were some former defence chiefs including, Adm. Ibrahim Ogohi, Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia, Martin Luther Agwai, and Gabriel Olonisakin.

Others at the event were the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya as well as the current Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Musa and the three services’ chiefs as well as serving and retired officers of the armed forces.

News Agency Of Nigeria

