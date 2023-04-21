The sports category has moved to a new website.
Military pledges peaceful transition, dismisses threats

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Military said there might be one or two isolated cases of security breach during Sallah celebrations but it would be ready to tackle them.

Nigerian military force
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami urged the populace to discard the apprehension created by the enemies of Nigeria predicting security threats.

“Like the general elections has come and gone, winners have been announced, people are just being apprehensive to be insinuating situations that are not there.

“People have been predicting that this country will finish but nothing has happened.

“Members of the Armed Forces like I always tell you, will continue to give their best, and we are not resting on our oars to ensure that peace and security is sustained.

“I equally assure you that the intelligence community too are working round the clock just like the armed forces to ensure that there is peace and stability; I can assure you that there are a lot of follow up operations going on everyday.

“People who are at the verge of committing crime are being arrested; people who are moving ammunitions from one point to the other to go and commit havoc are being arrested everyday as it was reflected in the brief for today.

“So people should not be afraid that when they hand over there is going to be calamity all over the place.

“I can assure you that we are ready to address whatever calamity that wants to come up.

“We are ready for that, so people should just go about their normal duties and forget about these apprehension people are creating unnecessarily.

“There is no cause for alarm and everything is under control,” he said.

Danmadami also assured the public that the Sallah would be celebrated peacefully, adding that there might be one or two isolated cases, but that the military and other security agencies would be ready to tackle them.

