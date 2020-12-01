The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has hit terrorists' camps in Sambisa forest and Yale area of Borno, killing scores in separate air strikes on Monday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the air interdiction missions destroyed some dwellings of Boko Haram terrorists' leaders in the Sambisa Forest area and at a settlement about 1.7 Km East of Yale, both in Borno.

He said the air raids were undertaken after credible intelligence and series of aerial surveillance missions.

He said that this indicated that some terrorists that carried out recent attacks against innocent civilians were harboured in makeshift structures in the areas.

According to him, the military dispatched Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the two locations.

"The attack aircraft, while taking turns to engage the targets, delivered lethal bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures and the killing of several terrorists," he said.