Military kills 23 terrorists, arrests 137 suspects, rescues 41

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buba said the military would continue to relentlessly pursue the violent groups instigating insecurity and instability in the country.

It also said that one informant and 22 suspected oil thieves were arrested within the period across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, in a statement on Friday, added that the troops also rescued 41 kidnapped hostages.

Buba said that 231 terrorists and their families comprising 25 adult males, 63 adult females and 143 children surrendered to troops in the North East.

He added that the troops recovered 41 weapons and 300 assorted weapons comprising 14 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, two AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special ammo and one PKT gun.

Others according to him, included one LMG, two pump action guns, two locally fabricated pistols, three locally fabricated rifles, two dane guns, one pistol, and two locally made long barrel guns.

“Additionally, troops recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 AK47 magazine, one magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 239 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, five rounds of 7.62 NATO, 44 rounds of PKT, 5 rounds of 9mm ammo and 6 cartridges.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 13 motorcycle, 22 mobile phones, one bicycle, 10 machete, a pair of camouflage.”

He added that the operations in South-South geopolitical zone resulted in the arrest of 682,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 70,950 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 23,250 litres of DPK.

“All amounting to an estimated sum of N414.3 million denied to the oil thieves,” the defence spokesman said.

He assured that troops would continue to make improvements towards ensuring safety of citizens and restoring security nationwide.

