Military confirms killing of 5 soldiers by IPOB/ESN terrorists in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were mass attacked by the terrorists.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Buba said the military would be fierce in its response to the dastardly act and would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.

He said the troops of Operation UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia were attacked and sadly killed by terrorists of IPOB/ESN.

According to him, the troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were mass attacked by the terrorists. He said the terrorists who were in three tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from built-up areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint.

The attack sadly took the lives of five personnel of the armed forces.

“The armed forces mourns these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss.

“Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing concerning the attack.

“Overall, it must be reiterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption.

“Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible and the IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops.

“The situation leaves more to be desired.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops.

“The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat,” he said.

