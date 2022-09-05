RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Bayo Wahab

High-ranking Boko Haram commanders, including Abou Hauwa, (Munzir) Amir Shettima, Akura Buri (Nakif), Abou Zainab, Abou Idris are said to have been eliminated.

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Recommended articles

The troops attacked the terrorists when they were conducting a mass burial of their Mujahedeen (fighters) who were eliminated during military raids in their hideouts.

Military Operations in Borno : Recently, Nigeria’s air and ground troops have killed many terrorists in their renewed battle against insurgency in the country.

According to Daily Trust, more than 200 Boko Haram terrorists and five top Commanders of the sect have been killed during a massive onslaught by the Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

Troops Of 199 Special Forces Battalion And 222 Battalion, Operation Hadin Kai and the Air Task Force in the renewed battle against insurgency reportedly took the fight to terrorists’ hideouts in Gaizuwa, Gabchari, Sheruri, Mantari and Mallum Masari, villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

On Friday, September 2, 2022, over 70 terrorists drowned in a river around Dipchari village of Bama LGA following an air bombardment by the troops.

The recent attacks on the insurgents are said to have led to the elimination of high-ranking Boko Haram commanders, including Abou Hauwa, (Munzir) Amir Shettima, Akura Buri (Nakif), Abou Zainab, Abou Idris and their foot soldiers.

A source who spoke to Daily Trust said over 30 terrorists were also gunned down when the ground troops and the ATF attacked the terrorists’ hideout in Gafchari, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

According to the source: “Similar strikes were also undertaken at Sheruri when the combat aircraft attacked another location of fighters deployed to stage an ambush against ground troops.”

“In another encounter with the terrorists during the robust fighting patrol, the troops succeeded in eliminating another score of insurgents in the axis of Mantari after a gun battle which lasted for about two and half hour.

“In Gazuwa, the troops destroyed two vehicles and the home of Abou Iklilima which used to be a hideout to insurgent Leaders. Other makeshift tent and properties belonging to terrorists were also destroyed,” the source added.

He said on Saturday, September 3, a few of the surviving terrorists, who escaped the military raid returned to Shehuri and Gabchari to recover the corpses of over 30 fighters who drowned in Gabchari river.

“Additional 9 bodies who died as a result of bullet wounds were recovered around the bushes in Gaizuwa, among them were two Boko Haram Commanders including; Abou Zainab, Abou Idris.

“While they were making preparations to conduct mass burial for their Mujahedeens, the military authorities acting on the intelligence, deployed the Super Tucano to the location, killing unspecified numbers of them.” the source disclosed.

He added that the week-long operations that were carried out simultaneously in different locations within the North East Theatre of Sambisa Forest by the troops have completely degraded the capabilities of the insurgents.

