The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

Enenche said that the air raid was conducted on Dec. 19 sequel to reports that terrorists mounted on seven gun trucks, had attempted to breach the community.

He said the task force subsequently dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the terrorists.

According to him, the NAF gunships delivered accurate hits, destroying two of the gun trucks and neutralising several terrorists.