ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ezeh explained that all the customer needed to do to have the meters upgraded was to purchase a token.

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers
Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

Recommended articles

The Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ezeh said that it was regrettable that some yet-to-be-identified individuals were going about extorting unsuspecting customers of their money to have their meters upgraded.

According to him, this is wrong and it does not represent the company’s position and is totally unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“EEDC further reiterates that the prepaid meter upgrade is free and at no cost to customers.

“Customers are urged to ignore any such proposal from anyone asking them to pay any amount for their meters to be upgraded.

“The company advises that such action should be reported to EEDC through its Whistle Blowing line: 08146026678,” he said.

Ezeh explained that all the customer needed to do to have the meters upgraded was to purchase a token, which would come with the Key Change Tokens (KCTs) needed to upgrade the meters.

“There are three sets of 20-digit tokens which the customers are expected to punch into their meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first 20 digits will be punched into the meter after which the customer should press the “enter” button; the same should be done for the second 20 digits and the third 20 digits, to have the meter upgraded.

“The recharge tokens can be purchased through “EnergyPay” by simply visiting: energypay.myeedc.com or through the EEDC Connect App”, he said.

The prepaid meter upgrade is compulsory for all customers using Standard Transfer Specification (STS) compliant prepaid meters and the meters are expected to have been upgraded by Nov. 24, 2024.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

He's only fighting for his people - Igboho begs FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

He's only fighting for his people - Igboho begs FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

Petrol importation reduced by 50% since subsidy removal - FG

Petrol importation reduced by 50% since subsidy removal - FG

Naira may slip to ₦4,000 against dollar by December - Ozekhome

Naira may slip to ₦4,000 against dollar by December - Ozekhome

Senate approves Tinubu's request to sack Irukera as FCCPC boss

Senate approves Tinubu's request to sack Irukera as FCCPC boss

Where Obaseki stopped, I will do more for Edo people - Ighodalo

Where Obaseki stopped, I will do more for Edo people - Ighodalo

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Despite crises, FG confident Nigeria won't fall 'as true giant of Africa'

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

Wike warns FCTA Directors to stop sitting on files that delay projects

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Tribune online)

Ondo Government declares 2-day public holiday in honour of Akeredolu's burial

Emefiele created so much mess we don't know what to charge him with - Akpabio

Emefiele demands ₦25 billion damages from Akpabio for defamatory remark