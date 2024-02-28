Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

The Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ezeh said that it was regrettable that some yet-to-be-identified individuals were going about extorting unsuspecting customers of their money to have their meters upgraded.

According to him, this is wrong and it does not represent the company’s position and is totally unacceptable.

“EEDC further reiterates that the prepaid meter upgrade is free and at no cost to customers.

“Customers are urged to ignore any such proposal from anyone asking them to pay any amount for their meters to be upgraded.

“The company advises that such action should be reported to EEDC through its Whistle Blowing line: 08146026678,” he said.

Ezeh explained that all the customer needed to do to have the meters upgraded was to purchase a token, which would come with the Key Change Tokens (KCTs) needed to upgrade the meters.

“There are three sets of 20-digit tokens which the customers are expected to punch into their meters.

“The first 20 digits will be punched into the meter after which the customer should press the “enter” button; the same should be done for the second 20 digits and the third 20 digits, to have the meter upgraded.

“The recharge tokens can be purchased through “EnergyPay” by simply visiting: energypay.myeedc.com or through the EEDC Connect App”, he said.