A graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Muyiwa Atoyebi is among 38 lawyers conferred with the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.
The 34-year-old graduate is the youngest Nigerian to become a SAN.
Secretary of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), Hadizatu Mustapha in a statement said the new SANs would be sworn in during the 2019/2020 new legal year of the supreme court in September, The Cable reports.
The Senior Advocate of Nigeria title is conferred on legal professionals who have practiced for not less than 10 years.
Here are the names of the new SANs:
- Adedoyin Oyinkan Rhodes-Vivour
- Abdullahi Haruna
- Manga Muhammed Nurudeen
- Adedayo Toba Apapta
- John Onuegbulam Asoluka
- Adedokun Mathew Makinde
- Daniel Chukwudi Enwelum
- Emmanuel Adeyeye Oyebanji
- Tuduru Uchendu Ede
- Abdul Olajide Ajana
- Ama Vemaark Etuwewe
- Oladipo Adekorede Olasope
- Leslie Arthur Olutayo Nylander
- Olusegun Oyediran Fowowe
- Andrew Essien Hutton
- Olukayode Abayomi Enitan
- Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole
- Olaniyi Maruph Olopade
- Samuel Ngozi Agweh
- Olusegun Omoniyi Jolaawo
- Alphonsus Okoh Alubo
- Ayo Asala
- Abiodun Adediran Olatunji
- Olumide Andrew Aju
- Chimezie Victor Chikwem Ihekweazu
- Mamman Lawan
- Uchefula Ugonna Chikwumaeze
- Ebun-Olu Samuel Adegboruwa
- Usman Ogwu Sule
- Safiya Umar Badamasi
- Echezona Chukwudi Etiaba
- Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka
- Emeka Onyemaechi Ozoani
- Alexander Chukwudi Ejesieme
- Jephthah Chikodi Njikonye
- Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik
- Alhassan Akeje Umar
- Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi