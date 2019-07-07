A graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Muyiwa Atoyebi is among 38 lawyers conferred with the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.

The 34-year-old graduate is the youngest Nigerian to become a SAN.

Secretary of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), Hadizatu Mustapha in a statement said the new SANs would be sworn in during the 2019/2020 new legal year of the supreme court in September, The Cable reports.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria title is conferred on legal professionals who have practiced for not less than 10 years.

Here are the names of the new SANs:

  1. Adedoyin Oyinkan Rhodes-Vivour
  2. Abdullahi Haruna
  3. Manga Muhammed Nurudeen
  4. Adedayo Toba Apapta
  5. John Onuegbulam Asoluka
  6. Adedokun Mathew Makinde
  7. Daniel Chukwudi Enwelum
  8. Emmanuel Adeyeye Oyebanji
  9. Tuduru Uchendu Ede
  10. Abdul Olajide Ajana
  11. Ama Vemaark Etuwewe
  12. Oladipo Adekorede Olasope
  13. Leslie Arthur Olutayo Nylander
  14. Olusegun Oyediran Fowowe
  15. Andrew Essien Hutton
  16. Olukayode Abayomi Enitan
  17. Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole
  18. Olaniyi Maruph Olopade
  19. Samuel Ngozi Agweh
  20. Olusegun Omoniyi Jolaawo
  21. Alphonsus Okoh Alubo
  22. Ayo Asala
  23. Abiodun Adediran Olatunji
  24. Olumide Andrew Aju
  25. Chimezie Victor Chikwem Ihekweazu
  26. Mamman Lawan
  27. Uchefula Ugonna Chikwumaeze
  28. Ebun-Olu Samuel Adegboruwa
  29. Usman Ogwu Sule
  30. Safiya Umar Badamasi
  31. Echezona Chukwudi Etiaba
  32. Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka
  33. Emeka Onyemaechi Ozoani
  34. Alexander Chukwudi Ejesieme
  35. Jephthah Chikodi Njikonye
  36. Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik
  37. Alhassan Akeje Umar
  38. Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi