A graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Muyiwa Atoyebi is among 38 lawyers conferred with the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.

The 34-year-old graduate is the youngest Nigerian to become a SAN.

Secretary of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), Hadizatu Mustapha in a statement said the new SANs would be sworn in during the 2019/2020 new legal year of the supreme court in September, The Cable reports.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria title is conferred on legal professionals who have practiced for not less than 10 years.

