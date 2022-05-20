RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Medical Association confers award on Ngige

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has conferred its prestigious Distinguished Medical Service Award (DMSA) on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.

This is contained in a statement by Olajide Oshundun, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, in the ministry, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, disclosed this during the award at the 2022 Annual General Conference (AGC) of NMA in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Ujah said the association honoured the minister in recognition of his efforts to the improvement of medical services, belief and love for the medical profession, which peaked with nurturing a unique family of medical doctors.

Ujah also described Ngige as a Nigerian who is passionate about the progress of the country and unrelenting in promoting the cause of medical profession.

He commended the minister for his contributions to the improvement of medical services and the healthcare system in general and commended him for nurturing a unique family of ‘made-in-Nigeria’ medical doctors who proudly graduated from public universities.

Ujah also noted that in the minister’s citation, it was recalled that Ngige as the Deputy Director, Hospital Services in the Federal Ministry of Health, had assisted the then Minister of Health, Prof. Olikoye Ransome Kuti, to actualise the Circular 1 of 1991.

He noted that his effort also brought doctors into the golden Medical System Scale (MSS) in the Nigerian Health System and as Senator, played prominent role in the enactment of the 2013 National Health Act.

The NMA president also said that in 2021, Ngige assisted in midwifing a new enhanced Medical/Health hazard allowance for medical doctors and other health professionals.

The NMA award was received on behalf of the Minister by one of his aides, Mr Ife Rowland.

