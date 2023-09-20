Medic West Africa to revitalise medical industrialisation in Nigeria's healthcare sector

They said they would deliver the mandate in four main areas, namely: improving the governance of health, improvement of population health outcomes, strengthening medical industrialization, and improving health security.

Medical industrialization in particular, identified as the value chain of the sector, was indicated as underutilized. Prof. Pate argues that Nigeria needs to prioritise spending for health and the quality of the spending, revealing that 70% of Nigeria’s pharmaceuticals are imported from countries similar to the nation, yet Nigeria does not even produce its vaccines.

With this agenda, the newly appointed officials at the helm of the nation's health sector aim to bridge the gap and ensure a better quality of life for all citizens. Nevertheless, this mandate cannot be achieved by the ministry or the government alone. It will take a collective effort by all stakeholders – families, communities, health workers, private businesses, the public sector, and political leaders to achieve it. But the biggest challenge has been and continues to be getting all stakeholders across the value chain to discourse and collaborate under one roof. To overcome this challenge, the industry looks towards the upcoming Medic West Africa exhibition and conference.

Medic West Africa is the largest gathering of healthcare professionals in the region with a proven legacy of unmatched impact. It has for ten years aided the transformation of the healthcare sector by providing a collective platform for key stakeholders to explore the latest technological advancements in healthcare equipment, whilst driving discourse on topical issues relevant to the industry and society. This year will mark its tenth anniversary of doing so and its upcoming edition is scheduled from 26 – 28 September at Landmark Center, Lagos.

According to its organizers, Informa Markets, the exhibition and conference is set to feature 150+ exhibiting companies and host an expected 4500+ healthcare professionals, representing 32 countries. Notable exhibitors include leading global and regional health powerhouses such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Randox, Erba Mannheim, Qiagen, Crown Healthcare, DCL Laboratory Products, Snibe Diagnostics, Uni-Medical, and SEMED among others.

The three-day event will also host a series of conferences and workshops to drive topical discourse and address issues facing the regional healthcare sector. These include three Medic West Africa conferences featuring 30 speakers and 24 sessions – a Healthcare Leadership conference, a Quality Management conference, and a Clinical Management Conference, alongside conferences curated for the medical laboratory sub-sector.

Titled as the Medlab conferences, the latter will promote stakeholder dialogue in areas of leadership and management affecting West African healthcare providers, whilst providing a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic healthcare landscape in West Africa. It will launch laboratory conference tracks focusing on immunology, laboratory & quality management, and clinical microbiology; all of which are CPD accredited.

This will be achieved as a result of strong partnerships with various industry associations and organizations including the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria, Amref Health Africa, BeyHealth, West Africa Private Healthcare Federation, and Healthcare Leadership Academy.

As previously stated by Dr Omale Joseph Amedu, Acting Director General of the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC), “Every country’s desire is to provide the best medical practices to their healthcare community and Medic West Africa provides professionals with the tools and the knowledge to achieve this goal. [Medic West Africa] helps to solve today's healthcare issues in order to provide better care for the community and to help develop the healthcare system by showcasing the latest trends and technology the medical industry has to offer all under one roof.”

With its bustling agenda and strategic activities, the 2023 edition of Medic West Africa is set to be the ideal industry platform for the collaboration of health stakeholders in achieving improved healthcare for all Nigerians. Medic West Africa is free to attend for all participants. For more information, please visit www.medicwestafrica.com.

