Mechanics lament low patronage in Bauchi over increase in fuel price

A Civil Servant said that he had parked his car at home to save cost of transportation following hike in fuel price.

Mechanics lament low patronage in Bauchi over increase in fuel price. [autojosh]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports since the announcement of oil subsidy removal, transportation businesses have been very low in most part of the state especially automobile mechanics.

Some mechanics interviewed on Wednesday in Bauchi said the removal of fuel subsidy affected their services negatively.

Malam Abbati Usman, a mechanic at Yankari workshop, said the number of vehicles that patronized his workshop had dropped drastically.

“Hike in the price of Fuel has forced many car owners to park their vehicles at home, which consequently, reduced the vehicles that come for services to my garage,’’ he said

Malam Hamza Dangombe, a Mercedes Benz mechanic, said, “our situation is so bad to the extent that most mechanics are thrown out of jobs, no patronage from customers as a result of fuel hike because we are less engaged.

“Our Customers can’t afford fuel at the rate of N630 even when it was sold N550 per liter, many vehicles are parked already.

“My apprentices that live close to garage have stopped coming to work, except few who sometimes trek to come,” he said.

Another mechanic, Timothy Audu said “Unlike before, this garage that was busy is now virtually empty , no new customers, the old ones have abandoned their vehicles in the garage and no money to buy fuel,’’ Audu said.

According to him, we used to work on not fewer than 10 to 13 vehicles every day, but we hardly see two or three vehicles coming to the garage today.

“We are left with no option than to look for alternative job; we can’t continue this way, government should do something please,” Audu said.

Audu Bello, a Civil Servant said that he had parked his car at home to save cost of transportation following hike in fuel price.

