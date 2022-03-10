NURTW suspends MC Oluomo from union activities indefinitely

According to the letter of suspension signed by the NURTW General Secretary, Kabiru Yau, MC Oluomo is guilty of insubordination and inciting members of the union against the national leadership.

The letter dated March 9, 2022, directed MC Oluomo to hand over all union properties in his care to the state secretary and hand over the leadership to his deputy.

The letter of suspension reads in part: “This is to convey to you that in line with Article 42 section 5, subsection I, II, III, IV, V, and VIII of the union’s constitution, you have been placed on indefinite suspension from office as State Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with effect from March 9th, 2022.

“Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branch or branches of the union in Lagos state that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the Union.

“Your orchestrated plan to attack branches that may disobey your orders aforesaid will ultimately endanger public peace and order in Lagos state. It is also very likely to threaten and/or affect the lives and property of the peace-loving people of Lagos state, particularly those doing their legitimate businesses within motor parks, hence the urgent need to take drastic actions against him."

“In view of your suspension, you are hereby directed to hand over the mantle of leadership of the Lagos State Council to the State Deputy Chairman and also surrender all Union properties in your possession to the State Secretary of the Union forthwith”.

In February 2022, NURTW had issued a letter of query to MC Oluomo but in his response, he denied every allegation against him.

He argued that all the allegations levelled against him were false, adding that he is a promoter of peace.