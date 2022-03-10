RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

NURTW suspends MC Oluomo from union activities indefinitely

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem..."

Transport union leader, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo [Instagram/@mcoluomo]
Transport union leader, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo [Instagram/@mcoluomo]

The national leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has handed an indefinite suspension to its Lagos chapter’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo.

Recommended articles

According to the letter of suspension signed by the NURTW General Secretary, Kabiru Yau, MC Oluomo is guilty of insubordination and inciting members of the union against the national leadership.

The letter dated March 9, 2022, directed MC Oluomo to hand over all union properties in his care to the state secretary and hand over the leadership to his deputy.

The letter of suspension reads in part: “This is to convey to you that in line with Article 42 section 5, subsection I, II, III, IV, V, and VIII of the union’s constitution, you have been placed on indefinite suspension from office as State Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with effect from March 9th, 2022.

“Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branch or branches of the union in Lagos state that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the Union.

“Your orchestrated plan to attack branches that may disobey your orders aforesaid will ultimately endanger public peace and order in Lagos state. It is also very likely to threaten and/or affect the lives and property of the peace-loving people of Lagos state, particularly those doing their legitimate businesses within motor parks, hence the urgent need to take drastic actions against him."

“In view of your suspension, you are hereby directed to hand over the mantle of leadership of the Lagos State Council to the State Deputy Chairman and also surrender all Union properties in your possession to the State Secretary of the Union forthwith”.

In February 2022, NURTW had issued a letter of query to MC Oluomo but in his response, he denied every allegation against him.

He argued that all the allegations levelled against him were false, adding that he is a promoter of peace.

However, the NURTW in its letter of suspension said his response is not satisfactory.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

African Union urges Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine

African Union urges Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine

NSCDC arrests 2 for alleged adulterated diesel in Ondo

NSCDC arrests 2 for alleged adulterated diesel in Ondo

Plateau Govt to remove 413 workers from payroll

Plateau Govt to remove 413 workers from payroll

2023: Varsity Chancellor joins Abia governorship race

2023: Varsity Chancellor joins Abia governorship race

Strike: ASUU payment platform, UTAS, failed integrity test, FG insists

Strike: ASUU payment platform, UTAS, failed integrity test, FG insists

It is high time POS operations in Nigeria had massive change (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

It is high time POS operations in Nigeria had massive change (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

El-Rufai says 19 APC governors endorsed Buni’s removal as caretaker chairman

El-Rufai says 19 APC governors endorsed Buni’s removal as caretaker chairman

Trader demands N10m compensation for alleged arbitrary arrest, torture

Trader demands N10m compensation for alleged arbitrary arrest, torture

Reps urge military, police to deploy more personnel in Edo

Reps urge military, police to deploy more personnel in Edo

Trending

Bamise: Lady who went missing after boarding BRT found dead, 2 suspects arrested

22-yr-old Bamise found dead after boarding BRT, police arrest 2 suspects.

I had to deceive drunk man to get me pregnant; no man wanted me - Woman says

Safira, a woman with tumour

﻿‘We were attacked’, BRT driver narrates how Bamise was murdered by 3 gunmen

Bamise Ayanwola and Andrew Nice, the driver of the BRT bus she boarded before she was killed (IdomaVoice)

Host apologises for sharing petrol at her party

Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin.