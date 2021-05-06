Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

Mbaka is also the Parish Priest of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Emene.

There are reports that Mbaka has been suspended by the Catholic Church. Pulse has been unable to independently verify those reports at the time of filing this story.

Mbaka has been in the eye of the storm lately after he fell out with the Muhammadu Buhari presidency which he had supported before and shortly after the 2015 presidential election.

However, Mbaka can't stand President Buhari these days, labelling the administration he leads 'satanic' and 'evil'.

After calling on Buhari to resign or be impeached by the legislature in the face of heightened insecurity and widespread poverty afflicting the populace, the presidency said Mbaka has turned on the administration because Buhari refused to award him juicy government contracts.

Mbaka replied with even more curses on the Buhari presidency.

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, parishioners of the Adoration Ministry stormed the quarters of Bishop Callistus Valentine Onaga, the diocesan bishop, and vandalised the entire place, after Mbaka was declared missing for two days.

Mbaka returned to a hero's welcome after the protests and said the diocese has been trying to shut him up; and that he was released because of the protests.

“How can they believe what others say, and they will not believe what the priest is saying?", the fiery priest blared on Wednesday evening.

"The emphasis is ‘please, let me go to celebrate the mass’, but they said ‘no’. If a priest will request to celebrate mass and they say ‘no’, that means something is wrong,” he added.