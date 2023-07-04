Mbah seeks to end water scarcity in Enugu State within 154 days

Mbah gave the assurance when members of a civil society organisation, Network of Water Rights Initiative (NEWARI), paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Enugu, on Monday, July 3 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbah had during campaign promised to deliver safe and clean water to every home in the state within 180 days of assuming office. According to him, there is no reason why in the 21st century the residents of the state should not turn on their taps and get water.

“We think that Enugu should not be one of the states having water challenges because the state has plenty of water sources.

“We have 154 days left for water to start flowing in our homes. We are mindful of what we say and we know what the problems are because we have done a diagnosis of them.

“Besides the Enugu metropolis, we are already liaising with the local government chairmen to see that those in Nsukka, those in other towns and those in the rural areas have their own water schemes from different sources.

“We can access water in no distant time because we want people to get water from a distance of not more than five minutes and we are building a resilient system that can supply water every day of the year and not intermittently,” Mbah said.

He said that his administration was not focusing on only the Ninth Mile Water Scheme but was also working on Orji River Water Scheme.

“We are also dealing with other challenges in the downstream and we believe that over time people will no longer need to build water storage towers in their various homes,” he said.

The governor commended the organisation for its interest in sanitation and hygiene, saying that with the provision of water to schools, hospitals and markets, they would have toilet facilities, thereby helping to put an end to open defecation.

“We are happy that your organisation as a watchdog will make us achieve everything we want to achieve as it concerns water”, the governor noted.

Speaking earlier, the Board Chairman of the organisation, Mr Temple Oraeki, said NEWARI commonly known as WASH Rights Network was a coalition of 23 civil society organisations in the South-East Nigeria.

He said the objective of the group was to improve access to potable water, quality sanitation and hygiene services in South East through the instrumentality of evidence- based advocacy.

“We are very elated to learn of your commitment to making water available to homes of Enugu people within your first 180 days in office, as well as to improve sanitation and hygiene in the state.

“This is a daunting task but we are optimistic that with the strong political will and capacity which you have demonstrated within the few days you are in office, the task is achievable”, he said.