President Buhari to complete projects before exit on May 29

Ima Elijah

Adesina noted that no single government can finish all the jobs that need to be done in a country, anywhere in the world.

President Buhari departing Daura, Katsina State for Jigawa State, to commission infrastructure projects [Presidency Twitter]
Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, issued an article on Thursday night, May 04, 2023, justifying the president's performance.

According to Adesina, the president is finishing well, and several projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Second Niger Bridge, will be completed before he hands over power to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the coming weeks.

Adesina noted that no single government can finish all the jobs that need to be done in a country, anywhere in the world. However, he affirmed that President Buhari has done his best and succeeded in leaving an indelible mark on the sands of time.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

