President Buhari to complete projects before exit on May 29

Femi Adesina, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, issued an article on Thursday night, May 04, 2023, justifying the president's performance.

According to Adesina, the president is finishing well, and several projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Second Niger Bridge, will be completed before he hands over power to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the coming weeks.