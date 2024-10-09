ADVERTISEMENT
Matawalle leads onslaught as FG vows to eradicate bandits, terrorists in Northwest

News Agency Of Nigeria

Matawalle commended Gov Aliyu of Sokoto for his support to the success of the operations.

L-R: Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Christopher Musa. [Facebook]
The Minister of State Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, made this known while speaking to newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday. Matawalle said he was in Sokoto to lead another onslaught against bandits, terrorists and other criminals in Northwest states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative was part of President Bola Tinubu’s directives on the minister alongside military chiefs to relocate to Sokoto and ensure flushing all the culprits that terrorise the areas.

"As directed by Mr President, I am back in Sokoto state to coordinate this assignment of flushing all bandits and other criminals.

"We have recorded some level of achievements. Our troops killed notorious gang leaders and group members in different places. Relative peace has so far been restored specifically in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina State.

"I am optimistic that our gallant troops will sustain the strides and continue to record success through the operation Fansan Yamma, which is ongoing in the fight against these criminals in the Northwest, ” Matawalle said.

He assured the people of the Northwest states of unwavering commitment toward ensuring that operations have achieved all the necessary successes in the fight against all security challenges bedevilling the region.

"We will never leave you alone and be assured that we will win this war against bandits and those supporting them to unleash terror against the people.

"The federal government will continue to boost the morale of our soldiers and other security agencies to bring an end to this menace.

"We appreciate the sacrifices and gallantly fight against insecurity by our teeming military personnel and other security agencies, ” the minister added.

Matawalle commended Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state for his support to the success of the operations and called on other governors, political leaders, clerics and stakeholders to support the presidential initiatives. He underscored the importance of collaboration with the federal government in the fight in order to achieve the targeted goals.

"We must collaborate together to bring these bandits down through use of kinetic and non-kinetic methods to crush them entirely.

"We will never be intimidated, rest or give the criminals breathing space. We must stop them from moving freely no matter how they blackmail or make propaganda, mischief against our operations.

"We will never be distracted in securing lives and properties of our people,” he stated.

He cautioned the media and other platforms against propagating banditry, terrorism and kidnapping activities which he said supported their evils. The minister said that he will also visit Katsina, Zamfara and Kebbi.

"We are calling for support from our governors, religious, political and community leaders toward achieving the desired success on the task ahead,” he noted.

NAN reports that President Tinubu on August 31, ordered Matawalle and other military chiefs to move to Sokoto state to rid the Northwest region of activities of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists. The federal government said the relocation, is part of an intensified effort to rid the region of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

NAN reports that on September 13, the Nigerian Air Force said a notorious terrorist kingpin, Halilu Sububu alongside 38 others was exterminated by its special forces.

One of his audacious attacks was on a military base in Katsina in 2021 where many soldiers were killed. Although based in Zamfara, Sububu terrorises communities in Sokoto, Niger, and Kaduna States. Sububu’s death is coming a few hours after the Nigerian Army announced the death of another terrorist kingpin in Zamfara State, Halilu Buzu.

