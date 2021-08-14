Masari condemns recurring killings by customs' operatives in Katsina

In a statement by Malam Abdu Labaran, Director-General, Media and Publicity to Masari and made available the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Friday, Masari said he would no longer condone such senseless killings.

NAN reports that the governor’s warning came in the wake of the recent death of eight people, who were crushed by operatives of the NCS driving recklessly in pursuit of suspected smugglers in Jibia Local Government on Aug. 9.

Masari extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries, warning that the government would no longer fold its arms and watch law-abiding citizens killed by government agents who were supposed to be protecting them.