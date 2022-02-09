Marketers confirm sale of adulterated petrol in South East.

Anyaso, whose zone covers Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states, said the development had been communicated to the headquarters of the association, through the appropriate channels.

He said that some motorists had reported cases of mechanical faults in their vehicles after buying petrol in the area.

He, therefore, urged marketers to desist from selling such product to avoid causing problems for their customers and creating bad image for themselves.

“We have received complaints about the sale of bad petrol within Enugu Zone for about two weeks now.

“We have escalated the information to our zonal and national secretariats, which are already talking with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“On our part, we have tried to protect customers by directing our members to stop selling such product until it is tested and approved by the regulatory agencies.

“They can also flush the bad product after taking the measurement of the available quantity,” Anyaso said.

He described the development as “embarrassing to marketers and coming with a huge cost on the business”.