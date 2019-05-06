Senator Kabiru Marafa says ﻿no fewer than 11,000 men in Zamfara state since 2011.

In a statement made available to Pulse, the lawmaker noted that there are currently about 22,000 widows and 44,000 orphans as a result of the banditry activities in Zamfara state.

Marafa had sponsored a motion for the provision of N10 billion for the creation of an intervention fund, the Presidential Initiative on Zamfara State (PIZAMS) which would cater for the humanitarian crisis in the area.

While appreciating his colleagues for the budgetary provision of N10 billion to help cater for those affected by the attacks, Marafa urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately constitute an adhoc committee that would help resettle the internally displaced persons amongst other things.

Marafa, who chairs the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), said the overwhelming support by his colleagues at both chambers showed that with unity of purpose and direction, the country can overcome its challenges.

"The unfortunate and dark eight years of banditry in Zamfara has conservatively led to the killing of over 11,000 male adults, leaving behind an estimated average of 22,000 widows (at 2 wives/person) and an estimated 44,000 orphans (at an average of 4 children/deceased)," Marafa said.

"In terms of casualty ratio and displacements, Zamfara State remains ahead of many states in the North-East and North-Central that are currently being given prominence by the mainstream media and the federal government in terms of recognition and assistance.

"The N10 billion will help in resettling the IDPs and other persons affected by the activities of the armed banditry, cater for their general well being, provision of shelter, water, basic education, basic health care (especially for the wounded, children and rape victims) and others."

He called on National Assembly members from Zamfara state to maintain the tempo by ensuring that PIZAMS gets a sizable allocation in the remaining nine years ahead.