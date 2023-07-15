Man lynched by mob over alleged bread theft in Bayelsa had mental issues– Relatives

The sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yenagoa that Freeborn, a graduate of business administration, who met his fate on July 9 was known to be having mental health issues and was emotionally unstable.

However, investigations by a NAN correspondent showed that the 32-year-old `stole’ a bag of “Madiga’’ — a by-product of bread, contrary to allegations that he stole a loaf of bread.

"Madiga’’ is described as an affordable local delicacy from bakeries that serves as snacks for children and adults when combined with butter or eaten alone.

A family source and other residents at the deceased’s neighbourhood told NAN that Freeborn hailed from Korokosei, a coastal settlement in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Freeborn, who graduated in 2018 was also said to be unemployed.

His neighbor and family friend, Kenneth Amewuga, described Freeborn as a brilliant young man, who graduated in Second Class Upper Division.

Amewuga explained that Freeborn was known in their community to be mentally unstable and that “he often `picks’ phones in pockets of people only to destroy or throw away such phones."

According to Amewuga, Freeborn’s behaviour pushed his father into frustration, a development that resulted to heart attack and death for the man a few years ago.

Amewuga said that Freeborn left the neighbourhood where his mental health status was known to another street where a bakery was located and made away with the bag of madiga.

Amewuga explained that Freeborn was caught while going away with the madiga bag and was subsequently, beaten to death by people at the scene.

Another neighbour, Barisuka Witor, residing near the bakery at Tombia community in Yenagoa, said he heard voices pleading with the mob to stop beating Freeborn but that the mob was unrelenting.

He said that the incident happened at around 4:50 a.m. on the fateful day and that when he came out of his house, Freeborn had already died.

Witor said that Freeborn’s family members and his community people mobilised and burnt down the bakery and the houses of those who allegedly beat Freeborn to death.

Another family member of Freeborn, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that Freeborn was a brilliant young man, who completed the National Youth Service Corps years back but never got a job.