Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Man lynched by mob over alleged bread theft in Bayelsa had mental issues– Relatives

News Agency Of Nigeria

Another family member of Freeborn said that Freeborn was a brilliant young man, who completed the National Youth Service Corps years back but never got a job.

Man lynched by mob over alleged bread theft in Bayelsa had mental issues. [metrowatchonline]
Man lynched by mob over alleged bread theft in Bayelsa had mental issues. [metrowatchonline]

Recommended articles

The sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yenagoa that Freeborn, a graduate of business administration, who met his fate on July 9 was known to be having mental health issues and was emotionally unstable.

However, investigations by a NAN correspondent showed that the 32-year-old `stole’ a bag of “Madiga’’ — a by-product of bread, contrary to allegations that he stole a loaf of bread.

"Madiga’’ is described as an affordable local delicacy from bakeries that serves as snacks for children and adults when combined with butter or eaten alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

A family source and other residents at the deceased’s neighbourhood told NAN that Freeborn hailed from Korokosei, a coastal settlement in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Freeborn, who graduated in 2018 was also said to be unemployed.

His neighbor and family friend, Kenneth Amewuga, described Freeborn as a brilliant young man, who graduated in Second Class Upper Division.

Amewuga explained that Freeborn was known in their community to be mentally unstable and that “he often `picks’ phones in pockets of people only to destroy or throw away such phones."

According to Amewuga, Freeborn’s behaviour pushed his father into frustration, a development that resulted to heart attack and death for the man a few years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amewuga said that Freeborn left the neighbourhood where his mental health status was known to another street where a bakery was located and made away with the bag of madiga.

Amewuga explained that Freeborn was caught while going away with the madiga bag and was subsequently, beaten to death by people at the scene.

Another neighbour, Barisuka Witor, residing near the bakery at Tombia community in Yenagoa, said he heard voices pleading with the mob to stop beating Freeborn but that the mob was unrelenting.

He said that the incident happened at around 4:50 a.m. on the fateful day and that when he came out of his house, Freeborn had already died.

Witor said that Freeborn’s family members and his community people mobilised and burnt down the bakery and the houses of those who allegedly beat Freeborn to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another family member of Freeborn, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that Freeborn was a brilliant young man, who completed the National Youth Service Corps years back but never got a job.

Meanwhile, the police command in Bayelsa has arrested three suspects for allegedly participating in the killing of Freeborn.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 killed in Kwara auto crash

10 killed in Kwara auto crash

Maj-Gen Ali takes over as MNJTF Commander

Maj-Gen Ali takes over as MNJTF Commander

Nigeria is France's first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa — Envoy

Nigeria is France's first trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa — Envoy

LP reads riot act to aspirants ahead of election to replace Gbajabiamila

LP reads riot act to aspirants ahead of election to replace Gbajabiamila

Customs Service generates over N6bn in 2023’s second quarter in Kwara

Customs Service generates over N6bn in 2023’s second quarter in Kwara

NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports

NDLEA intercepts 64,863kg ‘laughing gas’ consignments at Lagos, Imo ports

Report of cholera outbreak in Oyo mere rumour - State govt

Report of cholera outbreak in Oyo mere rumour - State govt

Court orders release of Ganduje's ex-Commissioner over alleged ₦1bn fraud

Court orders release of Ganduje's ex-Commissioner over alleged ₦1bn fraud

Plateau workers suspend 2 months old strike

Plateau workers suspend 2 months old strike

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel