Mali re-elects 73-year-old President and other African stories

African News Roundup Mali re-elects 73-year-old President and other African stories of the week

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita beat his opponent in a runoff election this week.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mali re-elects 73-year-old President and other African stories play Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has won re-election to lead Mali for another five years (AFP)

73-year-old Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was re-elected as Malian President in a landslide victory over Soumaila Cisse in a runoff election.

The victory guarantees Keita another five years at the helm of affairs after winning 67.17% of the total votes cast.

- Ghanaian Police killed 27-year-old inmate, Abdul Raman Osman, while he was trying to escape with other inmates at Nsuta, a town near Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region of the country.

- Three dormitories were burnt down at Rioga Secondary School, Nyamira County in the former Nyanza Province of Kenya.

- Three people were killed when a vehicle they were travelling in hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Elwak, Mandera County, Kenya.

- After months of social media pressure from Nigerians for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to be scrapped, the federal government ordered an 'overhaul' this week.

- Nigerian soldiers took over an airport and shot in the air for hours in protest of their redeployment to a restive region of the Boko Haram-ravaged Borno State.

- One woman and at least 22 schoolchildren drowned when their boat sank after it suffered from engine failure in Bouhayra in Nile State, Sudan.

- A court sitting in Luanda sentenced an Angolan army sergeant to 18 years imprisonment for killing 14-year-old Rufino Antonio at a protest two years ago.

- Tunisian president, Beji Caid Essebsi, announced plans to submit a draft bill to parliament to equalise inheritance rights between men and women. The country's law currently stipulates that male heirs should receive double the assets given to females of the same level of kinship.

- Egyptian authorities arrested six suspected members of a "terrorist cell" behind a failed suicide attack on a church in the outskirts of Cairo.

- Chad's armed forces were ordered to expel all illegal gold diggers from the areas of Miski and Kouri Bougri in the Tibesti region of the country.

