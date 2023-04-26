Kogi receives ₦‎1 billion medical consignment for malaria prevention

The state's Commissioner for Health, Dr Zakari Usman, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Lokoja, as part of activities to mark the 2023 World Malaria Day celebration.

According to Usman, the consignment, received recently from Malaria Consortium, its partner in the control of malaria, was aimed at reducing the endemic disease to its barest minimum in Kogi.

He said 2023, which would be the 16th year celebration of World Malaria Day, had its theme as "Delivering Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate and Implement".

Usman noted that Governor Yahaya Bello administration's chief policy for the realisation of a malaria-free state was put in place under Bello's Medical Care Initiative, which provides an opportunity for citizens to go to hospitals to access free treatment and preventive measures.

The commissioner stressed that the present administration in the state had done its best in the recruitment of medical doctors, nurses and other categories of health personnel.

He added that it had also procured drugs to tackle the health needs of the people.

"I am happy to inform you that in Kogi State, the malaria endemic has drastically dropped to 16% and we are aiming at having zero percentage by God's grace.

"Having zero percentage which I strongly believe is achievable as we will not relent in our investment, innovation and implementation in the control of the malaria disease in Kogi.

"In 2020, over 241 clinical cases on malaria and 2,027 deaths were recorded from Sub-Saharan Africa which is caused by female Anopheles mosquitoes

"Malaria prevention, I believe, is everybody's business; hence, the need for both the public and private organisations as well as individuals to complement the government’s efforts in this task," he said.

Earlier, the Director Public Health of the Ministry, Dr Francis Akpa, described malaria as a killer disease if not treated immediately.

He appealed to citizens, especially the most vulnerable children and pregnant women in Sub-Saharan Africa, to play their part to ensure a malaria-free society.