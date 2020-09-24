A statement signed and issued on Thursday in Ibadan, by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, indicated that the committee was inaugurated on Wednesday, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Adisa quoted the governor as saying that the committee was not meant to witch-hunt caretaker chairmen but to evaluate and assess their performance.

“The committee is put in place to review and appraise the chairmen’s activities, projects and financial situations, ahead of the planned local government election in the state.

“We are on track to conduct elections that will usher in democratically elected chairmen and councilors at the local government level and we don’t want to get it wrong.

“We have given certain people the opportunity to run the government at that level.

“Some of them will indicate interest to become democratically elected at that level,” Makinde said.

The committee is headed by a former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and immediate past senator representing Oyo Central, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu.

It was given four weeks to carry out the assignment.

The governor admonished the committee to make enquiries from the caretaker chairmen and their members about the four cardinal programs of his administration.

“One of the things we need to look at dispassionately when you are interacting with the local government chairmen and their members is whether they even have an idea of the cardinal programmes of this administration.

“The four pillars of this administration remain Health, Education, Security, and Expansion of the economy.

“We can do so much at the state level but if at the local government level, we are not able to get alignment into those programmes, then we are actually wasting our time.”

He said that the committee also needed to investigate the cordiality and openness of the caretaker chairmen with their staff and the people of their local government areas.

The governor expressed his confidence in the membership of the committee, saying they were people of integrity.

“I do know that with the calibre of people we have here, it will take quite a lot to buy their conscience.

“So, we want to know what the caretaker chairmen have done with the little we have given to them and we want to know who among them deserves to be given the opportunity to continue.

” We want performance based on the opportunity we have given.

“We want you to interact with people working with those administrators.

“People are watching whatever we do. So, when you go into those local government secretariats, try to interact with the workers there and they will tell you how the chairpersons and members are doing, interact also with the people.

“We want to conduct an election that will throw up the best of the best that we have to offer at that level of administration.” Makinde said.

The governor appealed to the committee to be objective while discharging the responsibilities given to them.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, the chairperson of the committee, Sen. Sunmonu, assured that they would work diligently on the assignment given to them.

She expressed the readiness of the committee members to use their experience and expertise to perform their duties as expected within the given time frame.

Other members of the committee include; the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal; Prof. Kolapo Hamzat, Mr Joseph Olaitan and Mr Aderemi Akintola.