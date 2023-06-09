The sports category has moved to a new website.
Makinde flags off ₦‎9.6bn road project in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria
Governor Seyi Makinde
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dualisation of the road project in Lagelu Local Government area, was contracted to Samchase Nigeria Ltd.

Makinde, reiterating his commitment to infrastructure development, said that his administration had resolved to put in place critical infrastructure that would open up the state for economic expansion.

He explained that 30 per cent of the contract cost had been paid to enhance speedy completion of the project within the time-frame of 12 months.

The governor hinted that owners of properties that would be affected by the road dualisation project would be compensated accordingly.

Makinde, soliciting the co-operation of all residents of beneficial communities, said that the project would have positive impact on the communities.

According to him, it will also boost the state Internally Generated Revenue when completed.

He name the entire stretch of 15.3 Kilometres IdiApe – Akobo – Olounda/Abaa Road after former Gov. Nyeson Wike of River, also a political associate of Makinde.

Commenting, Mr Kazeem Gbadamosi, Chairman of Lagelu Local Government, said that the road dualisation would ease movement of goods and services in the neighborhood.

Gbadamosi said that the project when completed, would have direct impact on the political and socioeconomic activities of the local government’s residents.

Also, Mr Hyginus Okoro, Technical Officer, Samchase Nig. Ltd, promised that the company would deliver quality and standard project.

Okoro said that the company would keep to the time-frame delivery and that value for every penny expended on the project would be provided.

A cross section of residents of Akobo – Olouda/Abaa communities, in an interview with NAN, expressed joy over commencement of the road project.

Mr Peter Akande said that flagged off of the project was a positive signal.

Akande said that all motorists and other road users plying the route would soon experience smooth movement.

He commended Makinde-led administration for awarding the road project.

Akande assured the contractor of the communities’ support in ensuring speedy completion of the road construction without hindrance.

Another road user, Michael Adewale, a commercial tricycle operator, said that the road project when completed would ease vehicular movement and reduce traffic being experienced on the road.

Adewale urged relevant agencies in charge of the project to ensure effective monitoring to enable the contractor to keep to specification and deliver quality work.

NAN reports that traditional rulers, religious leaders, chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and government functionaries were among dignitaries that graced the occasion.

